LIVE UPDATES: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

    Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

Nightly News

Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

07:22

Former President Trump was indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett, Garrett Haake and Jonathan Dienst report.Aug. 1, 2023

