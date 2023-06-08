IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wildfire smoke shifts south, putting more cities in air quality danger zone

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Trump indicted on federal charges in classified documents investigation

    12:23
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed faith and politics, dies at 93

    01:46

  • Joran van der Sloot arrives in the U.S. to face charges linked to Natalee Holloway disappearance

    02:02

  • Companies push to fill empty offices, as some city centers sit empty

    01:56

  • ‘Parade’ returns to Broadway with a message of hope

    01:59

  • AI meets agriculture with new farm machines to kill weeds and harvest crops

    02:46

  • Government looking into child migrant worker allegations at U.S. companies: NBC News investigation

    01:46

  • The countdown is on in Paris for 2024 Olympics

    01:50

  • Protests over Pride Month at California school board meeting turn violent

    01:38

  • High school graduate and stepfather killed in Virginia mass shooting

    01:31

  • Mike Pence makes 2024 presidential run official

    02:27

  • 90 million Americans under air quality alerts due to Canadian wildfire smoke

    05:12

  • Two killed outside Virginia high school graduation ceremony

    01:31

  • Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid case

    01:54

  • Meet the hiker dreaming up the 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail

    01:58

  • Job seekers speak out about pulled employment offers

    01:48

  • Chris Christie makes 2024 GOP presidential bid official

    01:45

  • What we know about the Virginia private plane crash

    01:45

Nightly News

Trump indicted on federal charges in classified documents investigation

12:23

Former President Trump has been indicted on federal charges related to the special counsel's investigation into his handling of classified documents. Trump, in a statement, wrote that he is “an innocent man.” We have full coverage from our NBC Nightly News team.June 8, 2023

  • Wildfire smoke shifts south, putting more cities in air quality danger zone

    04:24
  • Now Playing

    Trump indicted on federal charges in classified documents investigation

    12:23
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed faith and politics, dies at 93

    01:46

  • Joran van der Sloot arrives in the U.S. to face charges linked to Natalee Holloway disappearance

    02:02

  • Companies push to fill empty offices, as some city centers sit empty

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All