Nightly News

Trump invokes fifth amendment right in NY attorney general’s civil probe

02:55

For six hours today, former President Trump was inside the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James after being called for the civil probe into the Trump Organization. The former president said in a statement that he invoked his fifth amendment right not to answer questions asked of him. Trump said that a separate investigation where the FBI searched his house in Florida was the tipping point in his decision against self-incrimination.Aug. 10, 2022

