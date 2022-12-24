IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Flu cases slightly improving across U.S., CDC reports

    01:28

  • A new gene therapy could be a game-changer for patients with severe anemia. The cost? $2.8 million.

    02:52

  • St. Nicholas visits Ukrainian children’s hospital

    01:31

  • Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

    01:08

  • Winter storm causing holiday travel nightmare

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Over 200 million people under winter weather alerts across U.S.

    02:15

  • Asian American ballet dancers making a more inclusive Nutcracker

    01:44

  • New AI technology ChatGPT raising questions about human creativity

    01:58

  • EPA investigating state of Mississippi for handling of Jackson water crisis

    02:20

  • RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals

    01:43

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released from federal custody on $250 million bond

    01:34

  • 100+ million Americans under winter weather alerts

    03:12

  • Holiday travel in chaos amid monstrous winter storm

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy meets with Biden in historic trip to D.C.

    03:39

  • New York nonprofit advocating for formerly incarcerated youths using a converted bus

    02:16

  • Winter storm expected to cause holiday travel chaos

    03:29

  • Police chief speaks on University of Idaho murders investigation

    01:41

  • Small businesses feeling the impact of inflation, higher costs

    01:36

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried extradited to U.S.

    01:27

Nightly News

Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says

01:44

The January 6th committee dropped their final report, which drives home its belief that former President Trump was principally responsible for the Capitol riot and should never hold office again. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles shares more details about the results.Dec. 24, 2022

  • Flu cases slightly improving across U.S., CDC reports

    01:28

  • A new gene therapy could be a game-changer for patients with severe anemia. The cost? $2.8 million.

    02:52

  • St. Nicholas visits Ukrainian children’s hospital

    01:31

  • Climate change crisis worsens in East Africa

    01:08

  • Winter storm causing holiday travel nightmare

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All