Trump lashes out at Pence over critical speech

One day after former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump “is wrong” in his claim that Pence had the right to overturn the 2020 election, Trump called Pence “an automatic conveyor belt” to getting President Joe Biden elected.
Feb. 5, 2022
