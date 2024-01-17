IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign

  • All eyes on Iowa's caucusgoers tonight

  • What to expect in tonight’s Iowa caucus

  • Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

  • State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast

  • Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses

  • Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend

  • Grandson surprises grandma by publishing children’s book she wrote decades ago

  • Scientists raise alarms about controversial bite marks analysis used in convictions

  • Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days

  • Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate

  • Border Patrol prevented by Texas officials from intervening to help drowning migrants, WH says

  • Iranian-backed militia vows revenge after strikes by U.S. and U.K.

Nightly News

Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump is calling on his rivals to unite with him after his historic Iowa win. Nikki Haley is focusing on New Hampshire, where she has risen in polls, while Ron DeSantis has moved on to South Carolina after a second place finish in Iowa. Hallie Jackson has the latest.Jan. 17, 2024

