Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

Former President Trump, along with other celebrities, teed off in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Families of those killed on 9/11 are calling the tournament “disgusting,” since 15 of the hijackers were from Saudi Arabia and that the government has a long history of human rights abuses. When asked about the backlash, Trump defended it saying, “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately.”July 28, 2022