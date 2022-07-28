IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden facing pressure amid more grim economic headlines and recession fears

    01:47

  • Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

    01:39

  • Exclusive inside look at the Strategic National Stockpile

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

    02:22

  • Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care

    01:21

  • Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, testified with Jan. 6 committee today

    00:55

  • Deadly flooding causing devastation in Kentucky

    02:00

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear: at least 8 dead in flooding disaster

    01:36

  • New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

    02:38

  • Biden tests negative for Covid-19, following days of isolation

    01:25

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6

    02:31

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point

    02:00

  • Rock star Aimee Mann turns to visual art to combat migraines

    02:07

  • Gun company CEOs testify before Congress following multiple mass shootings

    01:57

  • Biden administration proposes trade to get Griner, Whelan back to U.S.

    02:13

  • Heat wave in the Pacific Northwest brings record temperatures

    01:03

  • 102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers

    01:29

  • Consumers feeling pressure from inflation, fear recession

    01:28

  • Pressure building on U.S. to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russian detention

    01:45

Nightly News

Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

01:44

Former President Trump, along with other celebrities, teed off in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series. Families of those killed on 9/11 are calling the tournament “disgusting,” since 15 of the hijackers were from Saudi Arabia and that the government has a long history of human rights abuses. When asked about the backlash, Trump defended it saying, “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately.”July 28, 2022

  • Biden facing pressure amid more grim economic headlines and recession fears

    01:47

  • Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

    01:39

  • Exclusive inside look at the Strategic National Stockpile

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

    02:22

  • Biden hails key Democrat’s support for $430 billion spending bill on climate and health care

    01:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All