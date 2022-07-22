Trump, Pence rallying for opposite candidates in Arizona governor race

Former President Trump and former Vice President Pence are on the campaign trail today in Arizona but they are backing opposite candidates in a contentious battle for governor. Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson, a real estate consultant, while Trump is holding a rally for Kari Lake, a former local news anchor. Meanwhile, Trump suggested that he is going to run for president again, while others in the GOP are flirting with Pence as a possible alternative.July 22, 2022