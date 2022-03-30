IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Trump publicly calls on Putin for dirt on Biden

01:44

In a new interview, former President Trump calls on Russian President Putin to release potentially damaging information about President Biden’s son Hunter. Those comments have sparked a bipartisan backlash. March 30, 2022

