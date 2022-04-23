Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes

Today, former President Trump is rallying in Ohio showing off his sustained power in the G.O.P. This comes after the release of audiotapes recorded days after the January 6th insurrection where the G.O.P.’s top leader in the U.S. House privately talked about potentially urging him to resign from the Presidency. Minority leader Kevin McCarthy was in the record phone call indicating he was ready to leave Trump behind. If Republicans take back the house in November, McCarthy has positioned himself to be the next speaker of the house, but the audio may ignite questions of his loyalty.April 23, 2022