Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes

California town leads the electric car revolution02:27
Supporters trying to stop execution of Texas mother citing new evidence02:19
- Now Playing
Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes02:09
- UP NEXT
Fire season begins with nearly one million acres torched01:30
Police looking for a motive in DC sniper shooting01:41
Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday00:55
President Zelenskyy says he will meet with U.S. top officials Sunday02:18
Utah community helps fund and build wheelchair accessible wing for disabled teenager02:22
Zelenskyy insists Russia does not control Mariupol, after Putin declared victory01:58
Florida Gov DeSantis signs law revoking Disney’s special tax status01:31
Audio reveals McCarthy said he would advise Trump to step down after Jan. 601:45
Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfires across West Coast01:39
Migrants say treatment of Ukrainians at U.S.-Mexico border illustrates double standard01:49
The future of electric vehicle charging? Tech company tests roads for wireless charging02:19
President Macron faces far-right Le Pen in critical French election test01:19
Refugee students at North Carolina elementary school use chess to learn English01:34
Remembering Ukrainian zookeepers who stayed to care for animals01:20
13 survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse seek FBI accountability and $130 million01:45
Video shows Mike Tyson punching passenger aboard flight01:20
What we know about parachute demonstration that triggered Capitol evacuation00:54
California town leads the electric car revolution02:27
Supporters trying to stop execution of Texas mother citing new evidence02:19
- Now Playing
Trump rallies in Ohio despite leaked McCarthy audio tapes02:09
- UP NEXT
Fire season begins with nearly one million acres torched01:30
Police looking for a motive in DC sniper shooting01:41
Ukrainian President’s surprise announcement that high level U.S. officials set to visit Ukraine Sunday00:55
Play All