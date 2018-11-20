Nightly News

Trump reportedly asked DOJ to prosecute Hillary Clinton, James Comey

An explosive new report by the New York Times claims that the White House counsel told President Trump he had no authority to order that Clinton and Comey be prosecuted, and that such a move could put him at risk of impeachment.Nov. 20, 2018

  • Tensions mounting as thousands gather at U.S.-Mexico border

    01:36

  • Mississippi Senate candidate sparks outrage with racially charged photo, comments

    01:01

  • Chipotle manager rehired after investigation sheds light on viral video

    01:09

  • Four people dead in New Jersey fire mystery

    00:51

  • ‘Green Book’ tells story of unlikely friendship during divided time

    01:34

  • Exclusive interview with kid millionaire behind Ryan’s World toy empire

    01:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All