Trump reportedly asked DOJ to prosecute Hillary Clinton, James Comey
An explosive new report by the New York Times claims that the White House counsel told President Trump he had no authority to order that Clinton and Comey be prosecuted, and that such a move could put him at risk of impeachment.
Tensions mounting as thousands gather at U.S.-Mexico border01:36
Mississippi Senate candidate sparks outrage with racially charged photo, comments01:01
Chipotle manager rehired after investigation sheds light on viral video01:09
Four people dead in New Jersey fire mystery00:51
‘Green Book’ tells story of unlikely friendship during divided time01:34
Exclusive interview with kid millionaire behind Ryan’s World toy empire01:12