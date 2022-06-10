Trump responds to former AG Barr’s January 6th testimony

- UP NEXT
Meet Fit, the border collie awarded Farm Dog of the Year01:27
Ukrainian family rescued from Mariupol after child’s diary shared online02:07
Gisele Fetterman takes over on the trail in key Senate race after husband’s stroke01:43
Biden administration plans to bus migrants to shelters deeper in the U.S.02:00
Americans hurting from record gas prices as national average approaches $501:38
Uvalde superintendent speaks publicly as community demands answers01:39
Michigan officer charged with murder in shooting of Patrick Lyoya01:21
What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight02:10
New field making baseball accessible to players of all abilities01:35
Promising new study using diet changes to treat type 2 diabetes02:15
Johnny Depp’s lawyers speak out after victory in Amber Heard defamation trial01:39
Simone Biles, fellow gymnasts seek $1 billion from FBI over Nassar case01:40
Progressive San Francisco District Attorney recalled from office01:39
January 6 committee prepares for high-stakes public hearings01:28
Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house01:04
11-year-old survivor of Uvalde massacre testifies before Congress04:23
Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week02:00
Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule03:11
Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse01:45
Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages01:28
- UP NEXT
Meet Fit, the border collie awarded Farm Dog of the Year01:27
Ukrainian family rescued from Mariupol after child’s diary shared online02:07
Gisele Fetterman takes over on the trail in key Senate race after husband’s stroke01:43
Biden administration plans to bus migrants to shelters deeper in the U.S.02:00
Americans hurting from record gas prices as national average approaches $501:38
Uvalde superintendent speaks publicly as community demands answers01:39
Play All