IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Meet Fit, the border collie awarded Farm Dog of the Year

    01:27

  • Ukrainian family rescued from Mariupol after child’s diary shared online

    02:07

  • Gisele Fetterman takes over on the trail in key Senate race after husband’s stroke

    01:43

  • Biden administration plans to bus migrants to shelters deeper in the U.S.

    02:00

  • Americans hurting from record gas prices as national average approaches $5

    01:38

  • Uvalde superintendent speaks publicly as community demands answers

    01:39

  • Michigan officer charged with murder in shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    01:21

  • What to expect as the House January 6 hearings begin tonight

    02:10

  • New field making baseball accessible to players of all abilities

    01:35

  • Promising new study using diet changes to treat type 2 diabetes

    02:15

  • Johnny Depp’s lawyers speak out after victory in Amber Heard defamation trial

    01:39

  • Simone Biles, fellow gymnasts seek $1 billion from FBI over Nassar case

    01:40

  • Progressive San Francisco District Attorney recalled from office

    01:39

  • January 6 committee prepares for high-stakes public hearings

    01:28

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house

    01:04

  • 11-year-old survivor of Uvalde massacre testifies before Congress

    04:23

  • Gas prices are on track to hit $5 a gallon this week

    02:00

  • Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule

    03:11

  • Meet the 94-year-old keeper for New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse

    01:45

  • Flights get canceled as airlines face pilot shortages

    01:28

Nightly News

Trump responds to former AG Barr’s January 6th testimony

04:17

The January 6th committee argued that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was no spontaneous riot but the culmination of a months-long attempted coup, with former President Donald Trump at the center of the conspiracy. Trump called former Attorney General William Barr a coward on social media after Barr disagreed with Trump’s assertions that the presidential election in 2020 was rigged.June 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Meet Fit, the border collie awarded Farm Dog of the Year

    01:27

  • Ukrainian family rescued from Mariupol after child’s diary shared online

    02:07

  • Gisele Fetterman takes over on the trail in key Senate race after husband’s stroke

    01:43

  • Biden administration plans to bus migrants to shelters deeper in the U.S.

    02:00

  • Americans hurting from record gas prices as national average approaches $5

    01:38

  • Uvalde superintendent speaks publicly as community demands answers

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All