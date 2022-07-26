Trump returns to Washington for the first time since leaving office

Former President Trump is back in Washington D.C. 552 days after leaving the White House. “Our country is a cesspool of crime. We have blood, death and suffering one a scale once unthinkable,” the former president said. Trump went on to falsely claim that he won the 2020 election. Former Vice President Pence was also in Washington. In contrast to Trump, Pence remarked that “some people may choose to focus on the past, but elections are about the future.”July 26, 2022