Trump’s ex-Russia aide testifies in impeachment inquiry

Fiona Hill left her role at the White House about a week before Trump’s July 25 call, in which he pressured Ukraine’s president to open up an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden, but Hill is expected to tell Congress than Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland circumvented the administration to pursue a shadow foreign policy on Ukraine, a person familiar with her expected testimony told NBC News last week.