Trump’s push for a wall sparks backlash from Southern border town

01:48

NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez visits Roma, Texas, located in the Rio Grande Valley along the U.S.-Mexico border. Residents are divided over whether a barrier is necessary and worried about how it could impact their communities.Feb. 16, 2019

