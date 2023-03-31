IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Trump’s rivals and allies react to historic indictment

02:19

President Biden deliberately avoided discussing former President Trump’s historic indictment. Meanwhile, Republicans are slamming it as a move to take out Biden’s top political opponent. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details on the responses from his rivals and allies.March 31, 2023

