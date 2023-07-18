IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • China leading global electric vehicle production

  • Phoenix heat shatters records after 19th day of 110+ degree temperatures

    Trump says he's a target in special counsel’s January 6th probe

    U.S. soldier detained in North Korea after crossing border

  • Eight cases of locally transmitted malaria discovered in Florida, Texas

  • Mysterious disappearance of Alabama woman raising questions

  • FDA approves drug to protect infants from RSV

  • Long Island police investigating new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders

  • Florida insurance crisis worsening as rates skyrocket

  • Independent organization launching $70 million effort for third party presidential campaign

  • Historic heat wave fueling fires in California, scorching Southwest with triple digit temperatures

  • Search intensifying for two children swept away in Pennsylvania flash floods

  • New details revealed about how Pennsylvania escaped fugitive was captured

  • Sunday marks 78 years since scientists first tested nuclear bomb

  • Alabama woman who vanished after reporting seeing toddler alone on highway returns home

  • Small plane crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard after pilot suffers medical emergency, police say

  • DeSantis fires about a dozen staffers in cost cutting move

  • Neighbors surprise 7-year-old, whose mother was battling cancer, with a birthday party

  • Doctors weigh in as cases of common cold on the rise this summer

  • Heat wave felt coast to coast as triple digit temperatures break records

Nightly News

Trump says he's a target in special counsel’s January 6th probe

Former President Trump announced on social media that he is the target of another federal criminal probe. The special counsel is investigating his efforts to hold onto power after losing the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Garrett Haake and Laura Jarrett have more details.July 18, 2023

Best of NBC News

