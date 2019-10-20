Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G7 summit after criticism

After outcry from both sides of the aisle, President Trump reversed course and said he will no longer host the annual G7 summit at his Doral resort in Florida. Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said the president was “surprised at the level of pushback” and that he “still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.” Also, Mulvaney continues to walk back his remarks from last week that the White House withheld funding for Ukraine in return for political investigations.