Nightly News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago searched by FBI in ‘unannounced raid’

00:50

Former President Trump said in a statement that his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports the latest details.Aug. 9, 2022

