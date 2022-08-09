Trump says Mar-a-Lago searched by FBI in ‘unannounced raid’

- UP NEXT
‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old01:42
Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement01:44
Judge issues federal hate crime sentences for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers01:26
Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky01:39
Climate change devastating many areas with heavy rainfall, flash floods01:39
Albuquerque community terrified after 4 Muslim men were murdered01:41
New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states02:44
Massive climate change, health package passed in Senate02:15
Son gives life-changing gift to mother battling benign brain tumor02:37
Inside the Metaverse: 3D detailed anatomical renderings revolutionizing health care02:13
Brand name products vs. generic store brands03:22
Texas governor sends another bus full of undocumented migrants to New York City01:55
String of targeted killings in New Mexico brings fear of serial killer in the making01:47
Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant01:52
Democratic healthcare, economic, and climate bill passed02:19
Rare Saturday Senate session in place to vote on economic and healthcare bill02:02
Dozens dead as fighting in Gaza strip escalates01:16
Two former Houston area custodians fulfill dreams of becoming teachers02:31
Housing shortage seeping into the Midwest and South02:28
What Alex Jones’ $50 million fine means for others profiting off disinformation01:58
- UP NEXT
‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 years old01:42
Family of Black teen killed in police struggle receives $5 million in settlement01:44
Judge issues federal hate crime sentences for Ahmaud Arbery’s killers01:26
Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky01:39
Climate change devastating many areas with heavy rainfall, flash floods01:39
Albuquerque community terrified after 4 Muslim men were murdered01:41
Play All