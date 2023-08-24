Trump set to surrender in Fulton County in Georgia election interference case

Notorious ‘BTK Killer’ suspected in two more deaths01:47
Severe rain and flooding sweeps U.S. with 20 million on alert01:32
Pole vaulters share gold at world championships in inspiring finish01:27
Treated radioactive wastewater from Japan’s Fukushima pumped back into Pacific02:01
Retired police officer kills 3 in shooting at California biker bar01:44
Sabotage likely behind Prigozhin’s presumed death in plane crash, U.S. officials say01:53
2024 hopefuls vie for the spotlight at first GOP debate02:18
- Now Playing
Trump set to surrender in Fulton County in Georgia election interference case05:44
- UP NEXT
CPSC staff issues safety recommendations after nursing pillows linked to deaths of dozens of babies01:54
Backlash grows over Chinese companies purchasing land in U.S.03:12
Nevadans weigh in as Biden struggles to win voter support on the economy02:38
Extreme heatwave blankets parts of the Midwest and South01:41
GOP presidential hopefuls set to take debate stage without Trump01:26
Giuliani, more Trump allies surrender in Georgia election interference case02:08
Yevgeny Prigozhin was among passengers on jet that crashed, Russian authorities say03:16
Popular movement turns games and competitions into a chance for philanthropy01:48
American Sha’Carri Richardson becomes the fastest woman in the world01:35
Students in some states unable to adequately defend themselves amid school disciplinary action03:45
Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.02:04
Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car01:46
- UP NEXT
Notorious ‘BTK Killer’ suspected in two more deaths01:47
Severe rain and flooding sweeps U.S. with 20 million on alert01:32
Pole vaulters share gold at world championships in inspiring finish01:27
Treated radioactive wastewater from Japan’s Fukushima pumped back into Pacific02:01
Retired police officer kills 3 in shooting at California biker bar01:44
Sabotage likely behind Prigozhin’s presumed death in plane crash, U.S. officials say01:53
Play All