Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial

Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back02:30
Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza02:31
Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati less than a year after cardiac arrest during primetime game01:46
Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon03:27
- Now Playing
Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial03:30
- UP NEXT
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts02:18
Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war02:58
Alarming incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on planes01:45
Ohio to vote on whether to guarantee abortion access in state constitution next week02:49
Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting01:55
Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks02:18
Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian 'pause'03:33
Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in criminal fraud trial02:06
Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war03:09
Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations02:14
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial01:51
Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men03:53
Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues03:23
Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war02:31
Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market01:47
Iowa governor endorses DeSantis for president, Trump fires back02:30
Inside Israel’s mission to destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza02:31
Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati less than a year after cardiac arrest during primetime game01:46
Israeli troops expected to enter Gaza City soon03:27
- Now Playing
Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial03:30
- UP NEXT
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts02:18
Play All