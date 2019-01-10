Trump visits Southern border to push for proposed border wall

Trump visits Southern border to push for proposed border wall01:39
The President staged a show-and-tell aimed at creating urgency to get his long-promised border barrier built, double-downing on his signature campaign promise that Mexico would be paying for it.
Rep. Steve King under fire for comments on white supremacy01:16
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen agrees to testify before Congress01:00
White House lawyers preparing legal justification for national emergency, sources say01:39
Test of steel prototype for border wall showed it could be sawed through01:13
Trump visits Southern border to push for proposed border wall01:39
Workers speak out about impact of government shutdown01:41