Nightly News

Trump visits Southern border to push for proposed border wall

01:39

The President staged a show-and-tell aimed at creating urgency to get his long-promised border barrier built, double-downing on his signature campaign promise that Mexico would be paying for it.Jan. 10, 2019

  • Rep. Steve King under fire for comments on white supremacy

    01:16

  • Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen agrees to testify before Congress

    01:00

  • White House lawyers preparing legal justification for national emergency, sources say

    01:39

  • Test of steel prototype for border wall showed it could be sawed through

    01:13

  • Trump visits Southern border to push for proposed border wall

    01:39

  • Workers speak out about impact of government shutdown

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All