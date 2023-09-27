IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hollywood writers and studios reach deal with AI guidelines

    01:55

  • American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission

    01:44

  • Delaware trooper charged with beating teen playing prank

    02:04

  • Manhunt intensifies in Baltimore for suspected killer of tech CEO Pava LaPere

    01:51

  • Over 50 people arrested in Philadelphia looting spree

    02:21
    Trump will skip second debate to speak to an audience including auto workers in Detroit

    02:05
    Travis King back in U.S. custody after being held in North Korea

    03:21

  • Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme

    01:47

  • Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley reacts to North Korea's release of Travis King

    00:40

  • Hollywood writers can return to work after union and studios reach agreement to end strike

    00:57

  • Billions in taxpayer money spent on Navy ships that may never be used

    02:53

  • Urgent manhunt underway for the suspected murderer of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

    01:37

  • Primary care doctor shortage worsening across U.S.

    02:08

  • FTC files lawsuit against Amazon alleging monopolistic practices

    01:53

  • Federal government just four days away from potential shutdown

    01:55

  • Suspect arrested in NYC day care case linked to fentanyl death of a one-year-old

    01:10

  • Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line in Detroit

    03:24

  • Judge rules Trump committed fraud by overvaluing assets and net worth

    00:52

  • School districts assessing reading programs as students test scores fall

    02:31

  • Bruce Willis’ wife opens up about actor’s condition amid FTD awareness week

    01:52

Nightly News

Trump will skip second debate to speak to an audience including auto workers in Detroit

02:05

Seven Republican presidential candidates are set to face off tonight in the second GOP primary debate, however, the party’s frontrunner former President Trump once again will not be in attendance. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has more details.Sept. 27, 2023

