    Turkey agrees to support for Sweden to join NATO

    02:05
Nightly News

Turkey agrees to support for Sweden to join NATO

02:05

President Biden visited King Charles III for the first time at Windsor Castle following a meeting with British Prime Minister Sunak ahead of this week’s NATO summit. Biden also agreed to meet with Turkish President Erdogan tomorrow after Turkey agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join NATO. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports.July 10, 2023

