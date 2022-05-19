IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Turkey opposes Sweden and Finland’s bid to join

02:00

Sweden and Finland are aiming to become the newest members of NATO to deter a Russian invasion. All NATO members must sign off on the two countries joining, but Turkey refuses. President Erdogan of Turkey states the countries will be “guesthouses” for terrorists and security threats to Turkey, saying that Finland and Sweden ignored extradition requests. May 19, 2022

