Twelve passengers and crew injured after turbulence rocks Qatar Airways flight
Nightly News

Twelve passengers and crew injured after turbulence rocks Qatar Airways flight

Six passengers and six crew members aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin were injured by turbulence while the plane was over Turkey, according to Dublin Airport. The incident comes just days after the death of one passenger and hospitalization of dozens of others aboard a Singapore Airlines flight that also hit severe turbulence. NBC News’ Dana Griffin reports.May 27, 2024

