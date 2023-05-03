tWitch’s widow speaks out on mental health awareness

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Allison Holker Boss, widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, spoke to Hoda Kotb about supporting mental health initiatives in her first broadcast TV interview. NBC News’ Anne Thompson shares more on how Allison is opening up the conversation to assist others in asking for help. (If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.)May 3, 2023

