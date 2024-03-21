IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two aviation mishaps under federal investigation
Nightly News

Two aviation mishaps under federal investigation

One of the incidents involves an American Airlines flight that landed in Dallas in February with no brakes. The other involves the Boeing 737 Max 8 and chafing wire bundles that could cause pilots to lose control. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 21, 2024

