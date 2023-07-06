IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • ‘Sisters of the Skies’ aiming to inspire more Black women to become pilots

    02:01

  • Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

    01:53

  • FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

    02:03

  • Houston teen who was missing for eight years was at home the whole time, police say

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Two firefighters killed battling cargo ship fire in New Jersey

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Heat wave scorching millions across U.S.

    02:14

  • Instagram and Meta launch new app to rival Twitter

    02:10

  • Tenants take a stand against one of largest corporate landlords in U.S.

    03:10

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    01:52

  • Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder

    03:15

  • Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

    01:32

  • Sally Ride, first American woman to travel to space, honored with statue in Ronald Reagan library

    01:56

  • Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine

    02:12

  • Police in Southern California using drones to help with dangerous situations

    02:24

  • Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants

    01:41

  • Severe storms threaten 4th of July events across the country

    02:05

  • Gunman kills five people in Philadelphia

    02:30

  • California skiers hitting the slopes this 4th of July due to rare snowy summer conditions

    01:41

Nightly News

Two firefighters killed battling cargo ship fire in New Jersey

01:34

Two New Jersey firefighters were killed while battling a massive inferno on a huge cargo ship, officials say. NBC News’ Ron Allen has more details on the tragedy.July 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • ‘Sisters of the Skies’ aiming to inspire more Black women to become pilots

    02:01

  • Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

    01:53

  • FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

    02:03

  • Houston teen who was missing for eight years was at home the whole time, police say

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Two firefighters killed battling cargo ship fire in New Jersey

    01:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All