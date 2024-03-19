IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

01:43

The former sheriff's deputies were sentenced to 20 and 17.5 years in federal prison for torturing the men. They were among six former law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty last August. NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports.March 19, 2024

