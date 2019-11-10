Two killed when Porsche launches into second floor of New Jersey building

Morning Rundown: Arctic blast descends, Israel pummeled by rockets, Jimmy Carter hospitalized & DACA to the Supreme Court
Two killed when Porsche launches into second floor of New Jersey building01:03
A red 2010 Porsche Boxster crashed into the second story of a real estate office in Toms River, New Jersey, killing the 22-year-old driver and his 23-year-old passenger. Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck an embankment, launching the vehicle through the air.