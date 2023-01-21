Two paramedics charged with first-degree murder in hospital transport

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two paramedics have been charged with the first-degree murder of Earl Moore Jr. after state investigators say he was strapped face down on a stretcher during a hospital transport, causing his death. The paramedics pleaded not guilty in an Illinois court. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster has more details on the case.Jan. 21, 2023

