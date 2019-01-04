Nightly News

Two patients receive rare triple-organ transplants

01:15

Two patients are recovering after having their failing hearts, livers and kidneys replaced last month at the University of Chicago Medicine. Once strangers, Daru Smith and Sarah McPharlin, both age 29, now share a unique connection.Jan. 4, 2019

