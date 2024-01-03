IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Two planes collide in deadly crash on runway in Japan

Nightly News

Two planes collide in deadly crash on runway in Japan

03:31

A fully loaded Japan Airlines passenger plane crashed into a smaller Japanese Coast Guard plane, causing a massive fireball on the runway. All 379 people on the passenger plane survived, however, only one out of six of the Coast Guard crew survived and is in critical condition. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports.Jan. 3, 2024

