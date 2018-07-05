Feedback
Two poisoned by same nerve agent used against former Russian spy

 

British nationals Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were victims of the same nerve agent used in the attempted assassination of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, investigators say.

