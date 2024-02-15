IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Iowa's Caitlin Clark becomes all-time NCAA women's scorer with 3,528 career points — and counting

Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting
Feb. 15, 202402:40

  • Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital

    01:56

  • Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products

    01:32

  • Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

    01:36

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48

  • U.S. officials are monitoring new Russian satellite threat

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. is investigating civilian deaths by Israeli airstrikes

    02:00

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39

  • Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00

  • A new generation is embracing pinball

    01:47

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40

  • A new rental community is the nation's first designed for car-free living

    02:04

  • Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports 

    00:56

  • New York congressional district votes for George Santos' replacement in Congress

    01:45

  • House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after failure in first vote

    02:30

  • Teen builder inspires equality and creativity with nonprofit based on discarded Legos

    01:43

  • California lawmaker proposes crack down on driverless cars loophole

    03:04

  • Ukraine says delay in U.S. aid from Congress is impacting battlefield

    01:54

  • Powerful winter storm hits Northeast, bringing travel hazards and flight cancellations

    01:50

Nightly News

Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

02:40

Police say a 43-year-old radio DJ was killed and 22 others shot in yesterday's Kansas City Super Bowl shooting. Two teens are in custody but no charges have been filed. NBC News' Maggie Vespa speaks to survivors of the shooting.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital

    01:56

  • Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products

    01:32

  • Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

    01:36

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48

  • U.S. officials are monitoring new Russian satellite threat

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All