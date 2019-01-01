Two-year-old girl hospitalized after falling into rhino exhibit at Florida zoo

Two-year-old girl hospitalized after falling into rhino exhibit at Florida zoo01:13
A two-year-old girl toppled through a series of steel poles and into a rhinoceros exhibit during a hands on educational experience, the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne said. At least one rhino made contact with its snout.
Former NFL player Warrick Dunn makes dreams come true for families in need01:22
Alabama State University dance team champions self-confidence01:25
Hospitals to list prices under new law01:40
2019 kicks off with New Horizons flyby in what could be big year for space exploration01:29
World rings in New Year as some festivities marked by chaos and violence01:21
Baby found alive after Russian apartment gas explosion01:05