Nightly News

Tyson and Perdue recall thousands of pounds of chicken nuggets over contamination concerns

00:54

Tyson foods is recalling 18 tons of its “white meat panko chicken nuggets” over concerns that it may be contaminated with rubber. Perdue recently recalled 68,000 pounds that may have been contaminated with wood.Jan. 30, 2019

