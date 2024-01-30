IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00
Nightly News

U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

02:00

Israeli intelligence dossiers accuse staff members of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency of taking part in the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. This comes as negotiators worked out the potential framework of a deal to pause the fighting in Gaza and release the hostages held by Hamas. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell reports.Jan. 30, 2024

