U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

President Biden is in Ohio touting new jobs report numbers amid growing dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy. With 428,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy in April, the country has gained back 95 percent of the jobs lost in the pandemic. The country is also facing dire economic headwinds as inflation is at a 40-year-record high. Adding to this, there’s a record number of job openings as many decide to retire early or hold out for higher pay.May 6, 2022