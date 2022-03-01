U.S., allies ramp up sanctions as Russia wages war in Ukraine
02:16
The U.S. and its allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions aimed at choking the Russian economy and stopping Russian President Putin, who put some of his nuclear forces on high alert. The U.S. is not changing its nuclear alert level. March 1, 2022
Now Playing
U.S., allies ramp up sanctions as Russia wages war in Ukraine
02:16
UP NEXT
Ukraine crisis: Russia attacks Kharkiv
01:33
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee as others stay behind
02:42
Protests and panic as sanctions take toll in Russia