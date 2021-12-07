U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
01:30
Share this -
copied
American athletes are still able to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics, but President Biden and other U.S. officials will not be in attendance. The White House says the boycott is a protest of China’s human rights abuses.Dec. 7, 2021
Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack
02:06
Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole
02:24
Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show