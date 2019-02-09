Nightly News

U.S. Army shifting aim to long range weapons to keep up with Russia

01:48

After years of fighting in close combat with insurgents in the Middle East, the U.S. Army is developing long range weapons to catch up to Russia’s military. NBC’s Hans Nichols gives us an inside look at this new experimental artillery as it's tested in Arizona.Feb. 9, 2019

