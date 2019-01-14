Nightly News

U.S. birth rate is at lowest level in three decades

01:30

Last year, 3.85 million babies were born in the United States. Experts say better access to contraception is a possible factor, as well as more women delaying having kids and economic uncertainty.Jan. 14, 2019

