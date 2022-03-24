U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

U.S. citizen and missionary, Dmitry Bodyu has gone missing. Bodyu was a well-known pastor in Melitopol and invited Ukrainians to seek shelter at his church the day after the invasion. When asked about Bodyu’s disappearance, his family says that he was abducted from their house by 8-10 Russian troops.March 24, 2022
