    U.S. consumer spending is changing and big retailers are getting hit hard

Nightly News

U.S. consumer spending is changing and big retailers are getting hit hard

Big name retailers are struggling as inflation continues to have a tight grip on many consumers’ wallets. Kohl’s, Target, and Best Buy are just a few of the major corporations that have taken a hit on earnings. However, experts are increasingly optimistic that thanks to the Fed raising interest rates, inflation may have peaked earlier this summer.Aug. 19, 2022

