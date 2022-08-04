U.S. declares monkeypox public health emergency

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Following growing pressure to ramp up response efforts against monkeypox, the U.S. declared a public health emergency. There are around 6,600 infections nationwide, reaching all but two states. The White House plans to roll out several million doses of monkeypox vaccines and are targeting at-risk communities.Aug. 4, 2022

