U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power
Russia has stepped up its strikes in Sumy, where rescuers combed through rubble for survivors overnight. Russia also escalated attacks in Irpin, a suburb on the edge of Kyiv, forcing thousands to flee. A senior U.S defense official says despite Ukrainian resistance, Russia still has 95 percent of its combat power intact. March 9, 2022
