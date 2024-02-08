IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Groundbreaking exhibit of Black artists' works from collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

    02:02

  • Many who died in Maui wildfires were from one neighborhood

    00:30

  • At-home hospital programs offer possible solution to strained ERs

    02:54

  • After stinging defeat, House Republicans vow to hold another vote on Mayorkas impeachment

    02:30

  • Search for 5 U.S. Marines after helicopter crash in California

    01:28

  • Netanyahu says campaign against Hamas must continue, rejects proposal by Hamas

    01:42
    U.S. drone strike in Baghdad kills three militants, officials say

    01:50
    House defeats attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

    02:19

  • Country music superstar Toby Keith dies at 62

    01:35

  • Sorting through Nevada's confusing primary and caucuses

    01:40

  • NTSB says Max 9 door plug left Boeing factory missing bolts

    01:26

  • Iran's U.N. ambassador likens ties to militant groups to NATO alliance

    02:43

  • New Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea

    01:38

  • Appeals court rules Trump not immune in election interference case

    02:01

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    02:07

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'I think I can win the White House'

    02:19

  • Exclusive: Inside U.S. mission to strike back at Middle East targets

    02:47

  • Boeing reports new problem with 737 fuselages

    01:29

  • Rediscovering New Orleans' rich musical history before jazz

    01:42

  • California battered by torrential rain and flooding

    02:32

Nightly News

U.S. drone strike in Baghdad kills three militants, officials say

01:50

Three members of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia were killed when a U.S. drone hit a car in Baghdad. Officials said the dead included a senior commander of the group, which U.S. officials have linked to the recent drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers. NBC's Keir Simmons reports from Iraq.Feb. 8, 2024

