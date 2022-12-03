IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

    02:13
U.S. economy adds 263,000 jobs in November

02:13

The U.S. government reports 263,000 jobs were added in November as unemployment is still near 50-year lows. NBC News’ Tom Costello has the latest economic updates as the Federal Reserve continues to battle high inflation.Dec. 3, 2022

